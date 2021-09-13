Throne (THN) One Day Volume Tops $26,773.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $639,322.97 and approximately $26,773.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00005244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00122051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00176037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.03 or 1.02467542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.31 or 0.07165354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00892723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.