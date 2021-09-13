Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 45,030 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $7,212,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.