TigerCash Price Hits $0.0129 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. TigerCash has a market cap of $725,008.66 and approximately $6.13 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00719990 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

