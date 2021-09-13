TigerCash Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $707,605.28 and approximately $5.84 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.00707540 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

