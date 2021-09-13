Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

