Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and $357,605.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00059827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00152225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.