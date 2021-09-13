Timothy W. Byrne Sells 2,371 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $322,906.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371. The company has a market cap of $763.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $156.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.
