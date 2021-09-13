tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). Approximately 13,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 272,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

TBLD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

The company has a market cap of £553.58 million and a P/E ratio of 137.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.