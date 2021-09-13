Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 689,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 915,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of £15.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

