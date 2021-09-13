Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.60

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $127.29, with a volume of 21604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

