Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $124.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $125.95.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

