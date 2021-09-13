Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $124.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $125.95.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

