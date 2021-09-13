Tornado Cash Price Down 22.5% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $14.04 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.35 or 0.00127396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00175518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.52 or 0.99947951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.63 or 0.07189489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.01 or 0.00910752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002950 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

