TotemFi (TOTM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,845.00

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,845.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

