Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 12,182 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.