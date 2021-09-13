Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,263 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

