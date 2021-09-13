Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,396 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

