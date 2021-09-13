Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 3,560 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.92. 125,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

