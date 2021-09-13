Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 5,279 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $44.68. 825,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,839,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

