Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 897 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,295. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.91. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,694 shares of company stock valued at $63,219,392. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

