Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

