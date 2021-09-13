Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 4,290 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 82,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 111,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. 415,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,775,438. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.