Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 4,440 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $107.27. 155,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

