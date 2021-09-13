Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 581 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.13. The stock had a trading volume of 286,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average is $327.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

