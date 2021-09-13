Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

