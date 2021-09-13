Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.
UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Read More: Equity Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.