Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 125,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

