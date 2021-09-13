Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.74. 118,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $636.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

