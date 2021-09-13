Tower Bridge Advisors Has $10.35 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

