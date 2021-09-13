Tower Bridge Advisors Has $11.95 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $646.99. The company had a trading volume of 46,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The company has a market capitalization of $308.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

