Tower Bridge Advisors Has $14.51 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,136,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 347,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $354.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.