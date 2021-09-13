Tower Bridge Advisors Has $18.06 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.