Tower Bridge Advisors Has $23.33 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $101,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,678,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.66. 44,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.58. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

