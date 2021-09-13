Tower Bridge Advisors Has $25.92 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 63.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ORCL traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $88.95. 157,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

