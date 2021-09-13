Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $138.83. 84,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

