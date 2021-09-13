Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.83 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.91. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,694 shares of company stock valued at $63,219,392 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

