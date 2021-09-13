Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $377.13. 286,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

