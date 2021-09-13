Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SP Asset Management grew its stake in PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 62,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 168.6% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.48. 156,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04. The company has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.