Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 82,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 111,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. 415,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

