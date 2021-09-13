Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $13.69 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,690,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

RTX stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

