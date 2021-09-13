Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 344 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,646,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.69. 27,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. The company has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

