Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 4,851 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

SBUX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.56. 101,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

