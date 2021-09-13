Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 4,871 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 106,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,191. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.