Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 5,243 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.44. 6,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

