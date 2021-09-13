Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 606 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.99 on Monday, reaching $225.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

