Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

