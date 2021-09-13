Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

