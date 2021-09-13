Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.23. 28,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,677. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.43 and a 200-day moving average of $285.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

