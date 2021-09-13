Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. 662,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

