Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.29. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.04. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

