Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,993 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.19. 686,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

