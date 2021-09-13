Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 4,663 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Leidos makes up 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.15% of Leidos worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 255.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 29.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,107. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

